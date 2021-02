Of Course Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Is An Absolute Circus

His current attorneys might even know that, too. Months before he joined Trump’s legal defence at the Senate impeachment trial, van der Veen, a lawyer based out of Philadelphia, sued Trump ahead of the 2020 election over his claims about widespread mail-in voter fraud, The Inquirer reported . In an August 20 email obtained by the news outlet, van der Veen reportedly wrote, “Donald Trump doesn’t want you to be able to vote. It’s time to stand up for what’s right.” Apparently “what’s right” at this point is winning an acquittal for the man who egged on his supporters as they violently stormed the Capitol.