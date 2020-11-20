What In The World Is Happening To Rudy Giuliani?

While Giuliani acts as Trump's talking head (and a melting one at that), spewing lies about "legal ballots" and "election tampering" while pursuing baseless lawsuits on the outgoing president's behalf, he is only running his own reputation further into the ground — if such a thing is possible. And at then end of the day, Giuliani looks like a losing man on the wrong side of history who’s chances of winning are dripping away right along with his hair dye.