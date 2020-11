What In The World Is Happening To Rudy Giuliani?

But beyond the surface-level mocking of Giuliani's appearance, the former New York City mayor has repeatedly outdone himself in displaying new levels of incompetence. It was Giuliani who led the doomed and now-infamous press conference outside the Four Seasons Total Landscaping (read: his team clearly meant to book the Four Seasons Hotel for the presser, and instead booked the parking lot of a local landscaping company located next to a sex shop ). He was also caught on film by actor Sacha Baron Cohen and the makers of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, where he appeared to be putting his hands in his pants while in a hotel room with an actress who was posing as a minor.