Trump’s Last Grabs For Power Are Desperate & Extreme. But Should We Be Worried?

In one of Donald Trump’s final and desperate pleas to remain in the White House, he has decided to fire the Department of Homeland Security’s Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Christopher Krebs, who was relieved of his duties on Tuesday, was reportedly fired after the agency released a statement refuting claims of voter fraud in the 2020 Election. According to the statement, CISA insists that this election was, in fact, the “most secure” ever. But Trump and Trump's Twitter wouldn't accept that as fact, and instead, he put out a statement that Krebs' conclusion was “highly inaccurate” and that he was now “terminated.”
But, of course, this isn't Trump's only gasp for air: the outgoing president also spent Tuesday night focusing his cries of voter fraud on Michigan’s Wayne County, where the Board of Canvassers were in a 2-2 deadlock on whether to certify the results based on unconfirmed claims of voting irregularities in Detroit. The standstill drew Trump's attention, and he posted a series of tweets singing the praises of the two GOP members on the board for “having courage.” Trump continued his baseless claims of massive voter fraud demanding that officials “flip Michigan back to TRUMP.” Then, hours later, in a stunning reversal, the bipartisan panel unanimously certified its presidential results confirming Joe Biden’s win.
Although the Biden administration seems to be moving forward, ultimately undeterred by Trump’s tantrums, the outgoing president seems hellbent on his mission to derail this election. Now the question remains, should we be worried about any of this? The short answer is no, and here’s why. No matter how many times Trump tweets it, his illusions of nationwide ballot tampering and fraud do not stand up in the courts of law. Trump’s campaign has spent the last two weeks in courts, specifically in swing states, with little success because they have been unable to present any compelling evidence that points to a fraudulent result.
In Philadelphia, one of the central locations in Trump’s quest to prove that votes were stolen from him, his request to stop vote counting was dismissed. Trump has one small concession though: A state judge did rule that election observers could stand slightly closer to election officials. But what will likely happen, based on polls, is that observers will just get a slightly closer look as officials still certify the election results in favor of Biden.
Trump will be leaving office one way or another, and whether he wants to admit it or not, on some level, he probably knows that. What he also knows is that the longer he clings on to the remaining shreds of this fantasy that he was deliberately wronged in a conspiracy executed by the Democratic Party, the longer he might be able to avoid the likely possibility of prison time.
When – not if – he leaves office on January 20, Trump will be vulnerable to a litany of legal investigations and civil suits. Currently, he is under investigation for insurance fraud, criminal tax evasion, grand larceny, and a scheme to defraud, reports The New York Times. Not to mention his campaign could face legal consequences for campaign finance violations and bribery. And, according to The New Yorker, Trump owes millions of dollars in income taxes, real estate debts, and other loans.
With the strength of his delusions seeming to be the only thing between Trump and the consequences of his actions, he literally cannot afford to lose. And that is why he is still grasping for power. But, truly, we don't have much to worry about, except perhaps the possibility that Ivanka, Jared, and the rest of the Trumps will be exiled to New Jersey or Florida.