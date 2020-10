Rudy Giuliani’s Excuse For His Borat Appearance Is, Uh, Really Hard To Believe

Giuliani, who believed he was conducting a real interview about Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was instead f ilmed in an, um, compromising position with Maria Bakalova , who portrays Borat’s 15-year-old daughter. Here’s how it plays out: Giuliani, alone in a bedroom with Bakalova, is seen lying down on a bed. While Bakalova stands in front of him, he puts his hand down his pants and moves it around for several moments before Baron Cohen, dressed in pink lingerie, bursts into the room and yells that his daughter is 15. Giuliani sits up and asks, “Why are you dressed like this?”