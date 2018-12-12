Clingy Partner? Here's How To Set Boundaries

When you've decided that something about your dynamic has to change, then you can have a heart-to-heart with the person, Dr. Carmichael says. You might say, We seem to have different ideas about how often we should be in touch, for example. Then, you can bring it back to you and say, I'm sure it's not fun for you to always feel as if you're having to chase me around, so let me be really open with you about what I'm prepared to give, she suggests. You could even get into specifics about how long it usually takes you to respond to a text or return a phone call, just so your expectations are clear. From there, you can figure out together if you're on the same page or not, Dr. Carmichael says.