How Coronavirus Taught Us There Are Alternative Ways To Live

Whenever there is a crisis, commentators say that things “will never be the same again”. In the moment, when life as we know it has been pulled apart, thrown up in the air and nobody really knows where the chips will fall, it feels a compelling argument. The coronavirus crisis has been no different. From abortion provision to the lack of childcare , from the race-based inequity , to the cost of housing to the fact that the environment we inhabit appeared to be healing itself after carbon emissions fell sharply when we went into lockdown the ways in which our society was broken were exposed like falling dominoes as the daily death toll rose from March.