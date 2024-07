What Is The Point Of Marriage Now, Anyway?

Another huge factor could be that many (but not all) women today are more financially independent than previous generations and therefore have less reason to hitch their wagon to a partner before they’re sure and ready. Last year, there were more women recorded in work than ever before. Now, of course, women have always worked. They just haven’t always been paid properly. Indeed, some still aren’t (see unpaid care work ). Nonetheless, ONS data shows that the Australian employment rate for women has been steadily increasing for almost a decade. And an often-overlooked fact is that, financially speaking, young straight women are no longer as dependent on men. While we still have a pernicious gender pay gap across the board in Australia, in recent years, internationally there have been reports of women in their 20s who are in full-time work have actually been out-earning their male counterparts . That’s right, younger generations of women seem to be reversing the gender pay gap and only experience inequity when it comes to how much they earn later in life, perhaps after having children and entering into part-time work.