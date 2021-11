Spirituality Transformed My Postpartum Mental Health

"Come, let’s walk to the forest," beckoned Natalie as the group gathered outside like jittery, first-time Hogwarts students. "Leave your shoes here – it’ll help you connect with nature." A ritual called earthing , walking barefoot outdoors is thought to connect you to the Earth’s natural healing energy. I took my shoes off and felt the sharp pebbles beneath me press into my skin. As we made our way through the forest, slugs crept between my toes. Yes, it was gross – but strangely therapeutic.Natalie led us to a majestic tree, its roots twisted and mystical. We were instructed to embrace it and be still for a few minutes, sharing our thoughts and emotions."Trees are universal therapy," said Natalie. "Whether you’re in a garden, park or forest, being close to a tree is a powerful experience." Tree hugging is known to boost levels of oxytocin, the same hormone that stimulates childbirth and is released when a new mum interacts with her baby, according to an International Journal of Nursing Sciences study from 2019. It fascinated me that even though I had never talked to a tree before (and never planned to), I felt connected and understood. It was the best listener I could have asked for.