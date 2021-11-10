Spirituality Transformed My Postpartum Mental Health

Then, without warning, I felt traumatised as I became a mum for the very first time. My beautiful, healthy baby girl was placed on my chest and I felt numb and confused. I said hello, told her I was looking forward to booking a spa day together and swiftly spiralled into a state of shock. Head giddy, heart racing and belly pulsing with emptiness, it had just hit me that I had been pregnant and now had a baby. That night, it took a few hours to sink in that I was responsible for the angelic girl peacefully sleeping next to me.