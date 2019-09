However, David Austern , a clinical psychologist at NYU Langone Health Department of Psychiatry, said he has never prescribed sound therapy to a patient, because it’s not yet proven to work, and there are no studies backing up these purported effects. Earlier this year, a study on sound and stress was published in Medicine , but it was very preliminary. “I don’t know that any of [sound baths’] purported mechanisms of action are supported. It hasn’t been studied scientifically the way we would hope.” He explained that the field is still lacking studies driven by randomized clinical trials. “People are subjectively saying they’re benefiting from [sound baths], but we just don’t have those controlled studies. It’s tricky because when it comes to complementary alternative medicine, people might like some of these things, yet it’s not clear whether or not they’re providing the same type of quality care compared to things we know work” for coping with long-term stress and anxiety issues. He emphasized the effectiveness of cognitive behavioral therapy, and pointed out that some people who choose to engage in alternative medicine long-term might be missing out on the effects of traditional therapy. (In other words, if you’re dealing with ongoing stress or anxiety issues, it’s best to see a licensed therapist.)