17 Buzzy, Brand-New NYC Restaurants To Try In 2019

With a new year comes at least 365 new opportunities to eat out, and unsurprisingly, New York City has plenty of fresh spots to fill the calendar. The end of 2018 saw many buzzed-about openings of restaurants across the city and the start of 2019 has brought even more. To help you take full advantage of all your upcoming dining-out opportunities, we've compiled a list of new eateries to try.
On said list, you'll find totally novel concepts from well-respected chefs as well as new locations of already-popular establishments. With these new restaurants, keeping your schedule booked and your stomach full in 2019 should be simple. The only thing left to do is start gunning for those particularly hard-to-get reservations.