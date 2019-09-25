I Photographed My Best Friend Giving Birth (NSFW)

These images, taken just 10 days before Ruby’s arrival, offer a distinct contrast to many of the book’s other photographs. Scheynius’ aim, she says, was to capture the full spectrum of emotions and moods that accompany pregnancy’s final stages – "There’s so much love, hope and joy," she notes, "but there’s also anxiety and horrific pain" – and she does so to powerful effect. The remaining pictures were captured in the two days leading up to the delivery and during the labour itself. "I had gone back to my parents’ house and I had to have my phone on constantly because the baby could come any second," Scheynius remembers. "I got a message from Amanda at about two in the morning one day saying she was going to the hospital. My sister drove me there in the middle of the night – I don’t have a driver’s licence – but when we arrived, the doctors said Amanda had to go home."