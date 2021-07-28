What Couples Therapy In My 20s Taught Me About Love

We were young, had a lot to keep us busy and not many responsibilities, at the time. Sure we bickered about the right way to cook pasta, but by all accounts, we were pretty happy. It felt almost indulgent to pay hundreds of dollars for counselling. Not only that, but we were both in extremely transitional periods of our lives where so much was changing that trying to look for meaning in any of it seemed like an exercise in futility. I was hesitant, to say the least. And I'd be lying if I said I wasn't concerned about how the people in my life would respond to the idea too.