These Nursing Pillows Will Save You From Breastfeeding Back Pain

Finding the right nursing pillow for you can be tough. There are a ton of types on the market, and picking the right one will mostly depend on your preference: Do you want a firm or plushy pillow? Do you want one that straps around (you'll likely need two hands to put it on), or one that sits on your lap (moms who've had C-sections often prefer this option). Are the dimensions right for your body? Here are some of our favorite, reviewer-backed nursing pillows to make your next feeding session a little bit easier.