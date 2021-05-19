Señoras, Stop Asking When I’m Having Kids — I’m Not

For a while, I started to internalize not only that I was selfish for not wanting kids but that there was something inherently wrong with being selfish at all. I thought it was directly against our collectivist culture to be selfish, that you had to compromise your wants in honor of your family and heritage. So, while I continued letting my family and friends know I didn't want kids, I still felt guilty about my decision. Then, other mujeres — including friends, mentors, bosses, and even my younger sister — confidently told me that they didn't want to and weren't having children either. That sense of community inspired me to free myself of these self-conflicting expectations. Now, I embrace selfishness because that means making my own decisions, breaking through generational trauma, and claiming joy while still honoring and respecting my roots.