Latinas Are Expected to Live With Our Parents Until We Marry — But I’m Breaking Tradition & Living Alone
"The guilt I felt came from not wanting them to think I was ungrateful for their sacrifices. However, their sacrifices allowed me to do exactly what I’m doing: living a life filled with opportunities they didn’t have."
"It's okay to want to develop your sense of identity in relation to your family but also on your own, and it's not about finding the right answer. It's about trying things on and getting to know how it feels."
"It’s not that I didn’t love my own company; it’s that it was a foreign concept to me. Now I get to learn about myself on a new level, and sometimes that comes with realizing there’s still lots of healing to do."
"I don’t know how long I’ll live alone, but I know it probably won’t be forever, which makes me cherish this part of my life even more."