The Life-Changing Magic Of Having “Good Parents”

Looking back, this is what I'm most grateful for. My parents have never not respected my inner life; they've never not been curious about who I am and what I think, whether it was similar to their lived experiences or starkly different. I think that many people love their children, but it's more of a feeling that they experience, not an action they perform that their children experience. This might also mean that they love their children, as a concept, but don’t engage with them as people. My parents, meanwhile, have always made me feel like some fascinating dinner table conversationalist. They want to know my opinions on things. Our biggest family activity was going to the movies and talking out our thoughts afterward. I can't count the number of hours my mom has listened to me explain some TV show she's never seen, yet she still always demonstrates interest and asks questions just based on the fact that I'm losing my mind over it. She always wants to know more about my hobbies — and even occasionally asks how my Animal Crossing character is doing. (I don't know, I've abandoned my island.)