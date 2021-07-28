It’s Time To Abolish #BoyMom & #GirlDad

Dr. Pabón-Colón thinks there are ways parents could actually topple gender norms and offer "a counternarrative to this #BoyMom #GirlDad social media phenomenon," but only in specific cases. "Using the hashtag to demonstrate genderqueer, gender-bending, gender-expansive, and gender-fluid ways of being has the potential to be subversive if we articulate it as such. For example, if my kid was a transgirl maybe using #GirlMom would affirm their gender at the same time as it takes power away from cissexist notions of girlhood that don't include trans girls," she says. Still, as we know, even with the best of intentions, complexities often get lost when communicated through Instagram captions, let alone two-word hashtags. "That's the issue with social media sharing — you never know how it will be received, in what context it will be understood (almost always out of context), or if your intention was visible or not," Dr. Pabón-Colón says.