Stop Trying To Make “Niblings” Happen

There’s a part of me that wonders why we can't just refer to our sibling's kids as just that: our sibling's kids. But, I realize that there are some drawbacks to that route as well. For one, saying "my sibling's children" is kind of a mouthful. One of the original reasons for the word's creation was that it is efficient — a single, inclusive term. Saying "my sibling's kids" also feels so impersonal — the opposite of how I feel about my sibling's kids. While the fact that I get the extreme privilege of being an aunt is all thanks to my amazing sister, with whom I am incredibly close, my relationships with each of her two kids are so special to me that I feel they deserve their own terms. I don't want even one extraneous word between me and them when I talk about them, which is often. So must I too jump on the nibling bandwagon, since it seems to have already gained some mileage?