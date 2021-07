We’re Obsessed With This Ugly Baby TikTok Challenge

The approved talking point is that all babies are beautiful. But ask anyone who has seen the gooey meat potato better known as an infant and they'll tell you that, well, that's just not accurate. Some babies, suffice to say, are a little hard on the eyes. Their tiny little heads are all soft and misshapen. They haven't been given the proper amount of time to grow into their facial features. Some infants, let's face it, look like 80-year-old accountants prepared to explain, in excruciating detail, all the ways you screwed up your taxes