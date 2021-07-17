We’re Obsessed With This Ugly Baby TikTok Challenge

Truthfully, when both of my children were born, I thought they were the most beautiful creatures on the planet. I also thought they looked like rotten onions; like maybe my uterus was the sun and they had been in that bitch for way too long. But I still believed in my hormone-fuelled heart of hearts that my sons were gorgeous because motherhood is weird and babies are weirder, and celebrating all that weirdness is part of the fun that is parenthood.