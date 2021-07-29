It's important to note that these hashtags don't just identify the genders of the child and parent, but they emphasize a child's gender in opposition to that of the parent — which is to say, I honestly don't think I've ever seen #BoyDad. While I suspect that some people who use #GirlDad or #BoyMum might be doing it because they think it's somehow bucking gender stereotypes, but all it really does is reinforce them. Dr. Pabón-Colón agrees that this rationale doesn't make the hashtag any less problematic. "The #GirlDad hashtag is announcing the 'masculine' father's ability to parent a child whose 'feminine' gender is different from his, just as the #BoyMum hashtag announces the 'feminine' mother's ability to parent a child whose 'masculine' gender is different from hers. Both seem to suggest that the parents are going out of their way to parent a child with a different gender and are proud of it, which seems innocent but can be cumulatively harmful," she shares. "The hashtag #GirlDad in particular, I think, is used in part to express pride over parenting a girl — a declaration only necessary in a patriarchal society that values girls less than boys." It's true, #GirlDad, in particular, seems like a way to pat men on the back for spending time with their daughters, when in reality, that's kind of the bare minimum for being a parent, regardless of gender.