Why Gender Stereotypes In Kids' Shows Are A REALLY Big Deal

“If little boys are told not to show sadness or fear, they have a harder time being empathetic and may engage in more risk-taking behavior. Girls are expected to cry more and be less assertive, which may play a part in the higher rates of depression seen in women,” Dr. Martin says. And isn't this what it's all about? How this affects our girls, our future women, and sets them up to keep buying into an unfair power balance that ought to have already been toppled?