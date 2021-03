From Atlas To Luna, Here’s How The Pandemic Has Changed Baby Names

But new types of conversations have emerged, too. Lately, there’s been an increase in threads about nature-based names like Luna, Juniper, and Atlas, all of which are on the baby-name website Nameberry’s top name lists of 2021 , which predict future popularity by tracking trends in real time. While these names are not yet on top of the charts, they are rising quickly. (Luna, Latin for “moon,” which Chrissy Teigen and other celebrities may have played a role in popularizing, is #1 for girls on Nameberry’s trending list and #16 overall in the U.S.) One Baby Names member recently posted a request for “whimsical girl names”: “I’m thinking dainty faerie like skipping through a meadow lol.” The most common suggestion? Juniper. Others included Meadow, Willow, and Sage. Another user posted a thread wondering whether people thought Juniper was “overused,” and most of the responses reassured her that it was still only popular on baby-name threads, not in real life. (It was #195 in the U.S. in 2019 — more popular than ever, but not what could be called overused.)