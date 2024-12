I crafted a comprehensive playbook to navigate every worst-case scenario, ensuring my son's future should the unthinkable happen. I was not merely prepared; I was unrelenting. Or so I thought. The unfortunate aspect of entering the blessing of my pregnancy is that while I was moving along in my journey, I was also experiencing the biggest heartbreak I had ever encountered in dealing with the ultimate betrayal of infidelity in my marriage that rocked me to my core. I knew once our baby arrived , things would shift and need adjustments; however, it was deeper than that. I needed to come to terms with the end of my five-year marriage while preparing for one of the most beautiful joys in my life that I looked forward to more than anything: motherhood. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention around 22% of first marriages end within the first five years, and now, I was a part of this club I never imagined or wanted to be included in.