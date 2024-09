As A Black Woman, I Don’t Need The “Rejection Therapy” Trend To Build Confidence

I discovered racism relatively early in life as I navigated being the only Black girl in the room for most of my childhood and well into higher education in the UK. Rejection has been an unwanted companion for as long as I can remember. I felt unwelcome in the street where I spent some of my teenage years, especially when neighbors called the police after my dad stayed out past sunset doing the gardening (I guess they feared he was planting tomatoes by day and burying bodies by night). Strangers heckled me and called me a witch as I walked home from school rocking my afro. I had racist teachers who couldn’t care less for my existence or my education. And I know I’m not the only Black person who has been followed around a store by staff who assumed I was there to steal rather than shop. Like many ethnic minorities in the UK, I have been personally victimized by xenophobes telling me to “ go back to your country! ” This stings particularly hard in light of the ongoing racial tensions in the UK , highlighted by this summer’s riots.