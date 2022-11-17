Sad Girls Club Is Providing Free Therapy To Black Women & Femmes

I think we've lost a lot of that throughout the pandemic, and capitalism has seen that and [brands have] been trying [to create and sell] more things for us to fill in those holes. But we want people to meet together. We want people to understand each other in a way that's vulnerable, freeing and open, and storytelling is the oldest form of healing. We lose that on these [digital] platforms and we want to bring that back in a way that is very authentic. So we want to help people understand that you don't necessarily need Sad Girls Club to facilitate these conversations. You can have them in your own home. You can have them in your group messages with your friends. You can have personal fulfilment by doing whatever you want to do that makes you feel like your childhood self. We lean into that childhood self feeling all the time because when we were young, we lived for afterschool and we would go outside and play until we had to come in. On the weekends, we would go outside and play and not worry about chores or anything else. We want to help guide you, but you have the power, you have the autonomy to choose. And purchasing things is nice, but it's not mandatory.