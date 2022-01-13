How to Manifest Your 2022 Goals, According to Your Zodiac Sign

“Cancers will be focusing on the type of partnerships that they enter into and how they love,” Stardust shares. “The beginning of the year, which is Venus retrograde, is in their seventh house of partnerships; then we also have Mercury, which is going to be in retrograde twice, in their seventh house of partnerships. So this is happening at the beginning of the year and at the end of the year. This really is just about the type of love that you want and who you really want to align yourself with.”