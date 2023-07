How We Can All Benefit From A Back-To-School Mindset

Making a plan for yourself can feel like a big task but think of it as a flexible inventory rather than a gigantic to-do list. Start your inventory with the categories that matter to you, like academics or job performance, health, relationships, finances and passions. Take stock of the resources, people and non-negotiables (like classes or a job) that are in your life. Then ask yourself what you want more of and what you want less of. Maybe it’s landing an internship , getting a better handle on your budget , or more free time to pursue your hobbies.