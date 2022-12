Why I Stopped Making New Year’s Resolutions

Vetter is essentially saying that there often isn’t enough presence brought to the action of creating change. And “investing” in one’s journey, while it can be challenging, doesn’t have to feel like a chore. For me, finding ways to truly be in and enjoy the journey makes it all the more pleasurable. I touched upon this in a previous installment of Vibe Check about mindfulness , which is defined by Mindful as “the basic human ability to be fully present, aware of where we are and what we’re doing, and not overly reactive or overwhelmed by what’s going on around us.” As I noted then, I will turn anything into a mindful practice simply by allowing myself to be completely present in that activity, so instead of begrudgingly making meals at home, I’ll put on some good music while chopping veggies, and allow myself to attune to the action of creating a meal from my own hands that will then nourish my body. The act of cooking goes from merely being a way to save money to becoming a ritual, one in which I am co-creating my well-being with nature (the ingredients I’m preparing for my meal) and giving my body what it needs to be healthy.