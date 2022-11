By 2050, 89% of Americans and 69% of the global population are projected to live in urban areas and will need to use creativity in order to remain in relationship with life sustaining soil. Spaces like the Black Urban Growers conference, which convened for its 10th year this October, are critical for bringing together hundreds of urban growers from around the country to learn from one another and remember the creative solutions of our ancestors in order to apply them in urban contexts. I was fortunate enough to attend for the first time and left the weekend feeling energized and encouraged — confident that remembering who I am is both powerful and contagious. “Origin, or returning to the source is where the power lives,” media powerhouse Stephen Satterfield explained in his keynote speech. And he would know. His critically acclaimed Netflix series High on the Hog uplifts the stories that unite us through power, access and agency. “Having access to ancestral memory gives me so much context. I love when I get to learn more about my ancestors from people that knew them more than I did when they were on this earth [and] realizing that no part of me came out of nowhere,” says JESSCX. Having access to our past provides context for what we’re doing and being in this lifetime and beyond.