We Tried Brainspotting Therapy Live On Twitch — And Cried

Though you might not want to share your own experience for all of the internet to discover, how can you decide if brainspotting is right for you? Well, Lee suggested if you’ve already tried talk therapy — which, to be clear, can be very helpful — and you feel like you’ve either made as much progress as you can or the progress left for you to make is limited, brainspotting might be a great option. “[Brainspotting] gives us direct access to the [trauma] point and helps our body work it out, problem solve and process it much deeper than talk therapy allows,” she added. Tread carefully, because that may be too much too soon than beginners are prepared for, but if you’re ready to jump in, Lee says go for it.