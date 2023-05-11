In the first few minutes of my introductory session with my now-therapist, I was left speechless. It wasn’t because we’d had a miraculous breakthrough in the span of 10 minutes. Having been in therapy for almost a decade, I know those take time. It was because, for the first time in nine years of going to therapy, my therapist explicitly acknowledged the role my culture plays in my mental health.
Up until this point, I’d cycled through therapists who looked nothing like me, and because of this, their experiences were incredibly different from my own. They weren’t bad therapists; they all just happened to be white and middle-aged, something I can’t personally relate to. So when my current therapist, who, like myself, is a BIPOC person, opened our session by saying they wanted to acknowledge that the issues we were planning on tackling — my lived experiences grappling with constant imposter syndrome, burnout, feeling stuck between cultural identities, and complex family dynamics — intersect and are impacted directly by my identity as a biracial West Indian woman, it felt like a wave of relief and an inherent new level of understanding.
Cultural competency can be essential for BIPOC people who are considering, or are already in, therapy. Having a therapist who understands your cultural and lived experience and the complexities and nuances that come along with that is crucial. It can be beneficial for both therapists and clients, as a way to minimize cultural barriers and provide a more comfortable therapy environment. But, despite the fact that it can be essential, the fact remains that in the United States it’s still difficult for many BIPOC people — AAPI community members included — to connect with therapists from a similar cultural background. Despite the fact that diversity has increased in the general population of the US over the past several decades, 2015 research by the American Psychological Association found that just 15% of psychologists in the country were people of color (5% of which were Asian). A 2019 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that almost 70% of social workers and 76% of mental health counselors in the United States are white.
In that moment with my own therapist, I knew that some of the dynamics I’d been hesitant to talk about with previous therapists would be inherently understood, no questions asked. It doesn’t mean that I wouldn’t be questioned or challenged on them. It just meant that going into my bi-weekly 50-minute sessions, I didn’t have to give additional context. Which only meant more time to actually delve into the topics on my mind, and work through them.
Feeling seen and being understood by your mental health care provider is essential. That’s why we’ve put together a list of 10 AAPI therapists across the country to add to your contacts.
Abia Hashmi, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor
Location: Illinois, Texas & Florida
Years Practicing: 2
Background: First-generation South Asian immigrant born in Karachi, Pakistan. Moved to the US when she was four.
Specializes In: Cultural stigmas around mental health, women’s issues, anxiety, depression, immigration, multicultural concerns, life changes, stress and coping, self-esteem and relationship issues.
Nice to Know: Hashmi also speaks Urdu.
Rate: $170 for an initial session; $150 for follow-ups.
Contact: ahtd@brightlightcounselingcenter.com
https://www.brightlightcounselingcenter.com/abiahashmi-counseling
Amanda Trần, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist
Location: California
Years Practicing: 5
Background: Second-generation Vietnamese and Chinese American non-binary therapist.
Specializes In: Takes a trauma-informed/anti-oppression approach to treatment. Specialties include ADHD, anxiety, codependency, depression, parenting, relationships, racial identity, self-esteem, spirituality, PTSD, and personal growth. Also supplements talk therapy with body-based practices, art and healing traditions inspired by the patient’s own cultural background.
Rate: $200 for a 60-minute session. Offers a sliding scale and works with organizations that provide free sessions to AAPI/BIPOC clients; provides free initial therapy consultations.
Contact: amanda@sunandspirittherapy.com
https://sunandspirittherapy.com/
Cecilia Kim, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist
Location: Colorado & California
Years Practicing: 8
Background: Korean American
Specializes In: Anxiety, depression, identity issues, and intergenerational trauma. Aims to help BIPOC patients get over perfectionism, people-pleasing tendencies, and boundary issues.
Rate: $125 for individuals and $155 for couples. Offers free consultations.
Contact: ceciliakim.lmft@gmail.com
https://www.ceciliakim.co/
Dr. Naeema Akter, Clinical Psychologist
Location: New York
Years Practicing: 8
Background: Southeast Asian
Specializes In: Working with adults, teens and couples regarding issues like anxiety, depression, relationships, substance abuse, trauma, identity exploration, life transitions and more.
Rate: $225 per session; free 15-minute initial consultation.
Contact: naeema@aktertherapy.com
https://www.akterpsychotherapy.com/
Kayi Hui-Spears, Ph.D.
Location: Maryland, District of Columbia, Virgina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Years Practicing: 10+ years
Background: First-generation Chinese American, born and raised in Hong Kong
Specializes In: Anxiety, depression, trauma, career, personal growth, family conflict, and eating disorders.
Nice to Know: Hui-Spears also speaks Mandarin and Cantonese.
Rates: $175-$265; offers a 20-minute free consultation and also takes insurance like Aetna, Carefist, BlueCross Blue Shield.
Contact: khui-spears@therapyforasians.org
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/kayi-hui-spears-silver-spring-md/997183
Aishwarya Sastry, Licensed Mental Health Counselor Associate
Location: Washington
Years Practicing: 2
Background: First-gen South Asian immigrant born in Bangalore, India. Moved to the US several years ago.
Specializes In: Cognitive behavioral therapy, working with teens and young adults who are focusing on evolving social pressures (especially when it comes to navigating different cultures), anxiety, depression and LGBTQ+ issues.
Nice to Know: Sastry also speaks Hindi and Kannada.
Rate: $140 for 55 minutes; Free 15-minute initial consultation. Paneled with insurance providers like Premera, Regence, Kaiser and Aetna.
Contact: welcome@catalystcounseling.net
https://www.catalystcounseling.net/aishwarya-sastry/
Chelsea Codero, Licensed Clinical Social Worker
Location: Colorado & Hawaii
Years Practicing: 3
Background: Multi-ethnic native Hawaiian, Japanese, Chinese, Filipino & Portuguese
Specializes In: Works with patients to identify barriers and help them achieve their goals. Specialties include addiction, anger management, anxiety, burnout, depression, emotion regulation, personal growth, and racial identity.
Rate: $125 per session; offers free 15 minute consultation calls
Contact: chelseaacorderopllc@gmail.com
https://www.asianmhc.org/therapists/chelsea-cordero-lcsw/
Sharon Lee, Ph.D.
Location: Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey & Maryland
Years Practicing: Almost 20
Background: 1.5-generation Taiwanese American
Specializes In: Helping BIPOC people improve their mental health, especially in regards to those who struggle with perfectionism, self-criticism, and meeting their own emotional needs.
Rate: $185 for a 45-minute session. Offers brief free consultations over the phone.
Contact: drsharlee@embracingselfcc.com
https://sites.google.com/embracingselfcc.com/home/home
Alia Azmat, Ph.D
Location: Georgia
Years Practicing: 7
Background: Second-generation Pakistani Muslim American woman. Currently a pre-licensed psychologist (working under supervision) with years of non-profit experience around sex and reproduction justice.
Specializes In: Specialties include anxiety, depression, PTSD, bicultural stress, burnout, family, children of immigrants, grief, gender-based violence, intergenerational trauma, race, religion.
Rate: $205 for 80-minute diagnostic intake and $185/ hour. Offers a complimentary 15-20 minute consultation with potential clients.
Contact: therapywithdr.alia@gmail.com
https://www.therapywithdralia.com/
Tami Dinh, Licensed Professional Counselor Associate
Location: Texas
Years Practicing: 1
Background: Vietnamese American, non-binary (pronouns: she/her/they/them) counselor associate (meaning they can do clinical work but are still under supervision).
Specializes In: Support and community care for marginalized people. Has training in EMDR therapy and trauma-focused expressive arts therapy. Specialties include trans issues, suicidal ideation, trauma and PTSD, emotion regulation, and self-harming.
Rate: $115/hour; offers free 15-minute consultations.
Contact: tami@thefeelingshealers.com
https://www.asianmhc.org/therapists/tami-dinh-lpc-associate/
