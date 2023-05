During their June 16, 2021 episode called "Asian Seeking Asian (Therapists)," the co-hosts had five therapists of Asian diasporas talk about mental health and how tough it can be to find psychologists who understand the issues of the Asian community. On another, they had an open forum with two Asian therapists, Dr. Peter Adams and Dr. Melissa Yao , where listeners were posed with the question: If you had an Asian therapist what would you ask them? "More Asians talking to other Asians or sharing their perspectives on mental health is such an untapped resource,” Dr. Adams said during the episode. It’s a reality Mayer has found since the podcast’s launch. “Because of the podcast, hundreds of Asian women reached out to me via direct message and told me their stories and basically what I realized is that no one is listening to them and they feel like they can’t say stuff like we do on the air,” she says. “They are suffering alone.”