Vo, who explores generational trauma through his work like Patriot Nails, is one of the fortunate ones in that he’s received mental health care from fellow Vietnamese Americans. “I think [about] my experience with mental health services in Kentucky and in California. I used to believe that mental health care was this blanket process that can provide relief to everyone, but then I had a couple Vietnamese American providers in Los Angeles [and] I learned that those shared experiences informed and benefited the way I receive care,” Vo says. “Having more AAPI individuals in health care helps bridge a gap for issues unique to the Asian American experience.”