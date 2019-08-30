“I had this moment of heat where I got upset because I had to give up a job I had been looking forward to and had been chasing for a while,” she explained to the L.A. Times. “It was moving to me how many people from the show reached out to me, and even on set … to say, ‘Just so you know, we love you and we know who you are, and you didn’t deserve any of that stuff.’ Because they also know that I’m an actress — I can be dramatic.”