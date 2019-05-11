Update, May 11: Constance Wu further clarified tweets that set the internet ablaze with gossip that she was unhappy with ABC's renewal of her sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat.
In a tweet that screen captured a statement from her iPhone Notes app, Wu said, "I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about."
Wu wrote that working on Fresh Off the Boat is "pleasant" several times, before saying, "But in general, I've always sought artistic challenge over comfort and ease. I was disappointed in not being able to do that other project — because that other project would have challenged me as an artist..."
Wu went on to acknowledge that her tweets were insensitive "those who are struggling" and that she regrets that "it wasn't nice."
"People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts — that conflict is part of being human," Wu wrote. "So I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same time be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job."
Read her full statement below.
These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019
Wu previously denied that her cryptic tweets were due to the Fresh Off the Boat renewal in a follow-up tweet.
"Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word fuck-thank u too."
This post was originally published at 6:20 p.m., May 10, 2019.
Fans are confused over tweets from Constance Wu that come on the same day ABC renewed her series Fresh Off the Boat for a season 6.
Wu has portrayed mother Jessica Huang on the sitcom, which follows a Taiwanese family after they move from Washington, D.C. to Orlando, since the first episode of the series. The show is loosely based on the life of chef Eddie Huang, who has a younger counterpart on the series.
On Friday afternoon, Wu — who also stars in the uber-successful romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians — tweeted shortly after word broke of the renewal, "So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck."
She followed up that message with others, including a response to a fan congratulating her on the ABC sitcom's renewal.
"No it's not," wrote Wu in response to the fan's comment that the new season was "great news." The comment has since been deleted.
Wu also seemingly commented on the Fresh Off the Boat Instagram page on a post about the renewal, with one word: "Dislike." The comment has seemingly been deleted.
ABC had no comment on the tweets. Refinery29 has reached out to Wu for comment.
It's worth noting that we have no idea what Wu's real reason for these social media comments are. Still, fans had thoughts about the alleged drama.
PUT CONSTANCE WU ON THE IRON THRONE YOU COWARDS pic.twitter.com/VnMRkBdwMg— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) May 10, 2019
Constance Wu is apparently upset that her tv show, ABC’s “Fresh off the Boat,” just got renewed for a sixth season.— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) May 10, 2019
Someone pass along Shelley Long, David Caruso, and Katherine Heigel’s info to her. pic.twitter.com/fgihh0SMMQ
Wish I hated anything as much as Constance Wu hates her show getting renewed pic.twitter.com/f9yD6sehd8— Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) May 10, 2019
Someone please tell Constance Wu that Melissa McCarthy was on Mike & Molly until 2016 and everything seems to be OK.— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) May 10, 2019
constance wu finding out her show got renewed for another season and she has steady income for a year pic.twitter.com/nTRcWz1Zce— hattie (@hattiesoykan) May 10, 2019
My pitch: let Constance Wu out of her contract to do movies, make the show about a divorced dad, who's busy with three boys, who falls in love with a divorced mom, who has three girls of her own. What I'm saying is turn it into The Brady Bunch.— Erik Patterson (@erikpatterson) May 10, 2019
Wu, however, did respond shortly after tweets about her apparent displeasure of Fresh Off the Boat's renewal hit Twitter.
"That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say fuck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying," wrote Wu, seemingly in reference to the Fresh Off the Boat assumptions. "And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming."
That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say fuck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming.— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019
She added in a response to a fan:
"I said I was upset and crying. I did not say it was over a tv show. You’re making an assumption."
I said I was upset and crying. I did not say it was over a tv show. You’re making an assumption.— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019
To a fan who said they were just "worried," Wu responded:
"Thank you, I appreciate that. Much love x"
What is the truth? Until Wu clears things up for all of us...we can do nothing but speculate.
This is a developing story.
