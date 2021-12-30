My favorite sections are definitely the bucket list and goal tracker pages. The bucket list is exactly what you need to keep all your New Year resolutions in one place. Here's the place to write all your hopes and dreams for 2022. Think big, think small, and write it all down. In our daily hustle, we often forget about the little things we want to accomplish during the year. Just think about how fun it will be this time next year to look back and see how many of these you've accomplished!



The goal tracker is what I was especially excited about! I need my goals broken down like this because otherwise they seem too big and too overwhelming, and I'm anxious to even start. My main plan for these pages is to use them to consider the big features and articles I need to write for work: What are the deadlines? Whom do I need to contact or interview? When do I want all of my interviews to be completed? What's my main motivation? If you struggle with task initiation, this breakdown is so helpful.