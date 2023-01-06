15 Lunar New Year Gifts To Bring On The Lucky Vibes

The Year of the Rabbit is just around the corner, with Lunar New Year hitting on January 22. Whether or not you celebrate Chinese New Year, Tết (the Vietnamese version of the festival), or Seollal (the Korean celebration), this is a fantastic time to check out what brands have in store for the traditional holiday. It's typical for them to release Lunar New Year-themed items — usually in auspicious shades of red, pink, and gold — to entice shoppers that want to score something extra-special.
This year, there is plenty of cute bunny-themed merchandise thrown in for good measure, as a nod to the Rabbit Chinese Zodiac. If you're searching for the perfect Chinese New Year gift to bring a loved one some good fortune, you're on a lucky streak here (pun intended). Ahead, we've rounded up the coolest Lunar New Year gift ideas, including pretty red products, auspicious beauty buys, and fun rabbit accessories — along with with a selection of goods from our favorite AAPI-owned businesses. Fair warning: You might be tempted to keep some of these lucky gems for yourself.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
