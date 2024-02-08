17 Lunar New Year Gifts To Bring Good Fortune & Lucky Vibes

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The Year of the Dragon is just around the corner, with Lunar New Year hitting on February 10, 2024. Whether or not you celebrate Chinese New Year, Tết (the Vietnamese version of the festival), or Seollal (the Korean celebration), this is a fantastic time to check out what brands have in store for the traditional holiday.
It's typical for brands to drop Lunar New Year-themed items — usually in auspicious shades of red, pink, and gold — to entice shoppers that want to score something special to bring them extra luck.
This year, there is plenty of fierce merchandise thrown in for good measure, as a nod to the Dragon Chinese Zodiac. If you're searching for the perfect gift to usher in some good fortune for a loved one, you're on a lucky streak here (pun intended). Ahead, we've rounded up the coolest Lunar New Year gift ideas, including limited-edition beauty buys, on-sale accessories, and delicious Asian treats — along with with a handful of products from our favourite Asian-Australian owned brands. Fair warning: You might be tempted to keep some of these lucky gems for yourself.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here! elivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!