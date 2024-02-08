17 Lunar New Year Gifts To Bring Good Fortune & Lucky Vibes

This year, there is plenty of fierce merchandise thrown in for good measure, as a nod to the Dragon Chinese Zodiac. If you're searching for the perfect gift to usher in some good fortune for a loved one, you're on a lucky streak here (pun intended). Ahead, we've rounded up the coolest Lunar New Year gift ideas, including limited-edition beauty buys, on-sale accessories, and delicious Asian treats — along with with a handful of products from our favourite Asian-Australian owned brands. Fair warning: You might be tempted to keep some of these lucky gems for yourself.