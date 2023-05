Saffron is the most expensive spice in the world — and a very important ingredient in the practice of Ayurveda. It can only be harvested by hand and is believed to be effective for brightening and firming your skin. Ranavat, a South-Asian-founded luxury skincare line, has bottled up all of saffron's goodness in the form of a serum. "I've had a lot of 'maskne' scarring thanks to the pandemic, but I've noticed that consistently using this serum has really helped fade the scarring, and has overall just helped my skin brighter and more supple," writes one enthusiastic five-star reviewer on Sephora. "I also like that this serum is brightening without making my skin more sensitive to UV rays, which is usually the case with brightening products." Now, you can also pick up this bestselling serum on Amazon.