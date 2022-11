Megan Thee Stallion’s “Anxiety” Gives Me A Voice As An Anxious Person

It wasn’t the first time it happened. Big crowds always overwhelmed me, and I was known in my friend group as the person who cried at school, the grocery store, and, notoriously, at the club. Although I have struggled with anxiety for most of my life, it wasn’t until my 22nd birthday that I admitted to my primary care doctor that it was hard for me to function in social environments. He prescribed medication to help ease my anxiety and I started to see a counselor. I also attended yoga classes to lessen the frequency of my panic attacks . Unfortunately, as my doctor reminds me often, “There’s not a one size fits all approach to dealing with chronic anxiety .” Even on some of my best days, I still have panic attacks.