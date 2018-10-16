Over 15 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KarJenner sisters have given us an endless selection of Kardashian Kostumes to recreate for Halloween. But as the family gets bigger and the next generation takes over our social feeds, it might be time to turn our attention away from Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie, and pay a little more attention to North, Penelope, Chi, and Stormi.
They're cute, they're fashionable, and they each have their own lewk. They're also a perfect choice for last-minute Halloween costumes you can pull together from items already in your closet. Ahead, find a complete guide to each kid, with endless opportunities for couple's costumes, and even some you can pull together from your own closet.