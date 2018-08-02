As much as we love celebrities, we can't seem to get enough of the mini-me versions of their children. Especially if the kids are cut-and-paste copies of their parents. So, imagine our glee when Harper's Bazaar released their "Families That Rock" spread, which includes a behind-the-scenes video featuring a who's who of music royalty posing with their kids.
Bruce Springsteen, Kanye West, Christina Aguilera, Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey, and Erykah Badu are just some of the revered music icons featured in the spread shot by famed photographer Mario Sorrenti and styled by Carine Roitfeld. As captivating and polished as all the celebrity children look in their portrait, North West is the clear winner of the bunch. (North West's fashion sensibilities rival most.)
Sitting on her father's shoulders, an uninterested North is too busy examining her nails to look up and mug it for the camera. But it's the tender way she rests her cheek against her father's head that catches my attention. It doesn't matter how famous Kanye is, to her he's just a dad. Oh, and, lest you forget that she is only five years old, that bandaid over a possibly scraped knee is a good (and adorable) reminder.
Click ahead for more of these already iconic images and the accompanying messages the famous parents had for their children. The Harper's Bazaar issue hits newsstands August 21.