How To Be Kim Kardashian's Instagram For Halloween

It's almost Halloween and you know what that means? It's your chance to finally dress up as the one and only Kim Kardashian West. With her more than 4,500 posts on Instagram shared to her 117 million followers, her feed is a one-stop shop for unique, and super easy, costume ideas.
Think about it — this woman is never not in some type of costume. Whether she's in Yeezy, or a full-glam contour look, or a bright wig, Kardashian's everyday looks are totally extra enough to be your Halloween inspiration.