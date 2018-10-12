This Intimate Photo Proves Meghan & Harry Are Still In The Honeymoon Phase

Exactly 146 days since their own May nuptials, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to their wedding venue to celebrate the second Royal Wedding of 2018. Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank was full of tender and loving moments, and felt nearly as romantic as Meghan and Harry's. Perhaps that's why the newlyweds, who are experts at stealing intimate moments in public, were caught in an affectionate embrace as they made their way from the chapel to Windsor Castle.
TV cameras spent a considerable time on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they waited for the bride and groom's arrival, sharing whispered giggles, long gazes, and, of course, holding hands. Sitting next to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who were also caught holding hands, the royals arrived with as little pomp and circumstance as possible in attempts to keep the attention on the bride. The duo then departed the chapel, holding hands the whole way out.
At their own wedding, Meghan and Harry melted the steeliest of hearts during what turned out to be an incredibly emotional ceremony. Since then, refreshingly candid photos of them at Ascot, garden parties, even charity functions have gone viral, with fans dubbing the couple the new face of the monarchy.
"The reason why we are fascinated by them is because they are so likable, and their love is so real," Patti Wood, a body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma told Refinery29 earlier this year. “They each go to do the exact same touch to each other, and that leads to high marital satisfaction. That’s an incredibly good sign for them."
