It's been a week for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Since announcing Meghan's pregnancy on Monday, they've have embarked on a tour of Australia, baked banana bread for the commonwealth, and sat in on an "anti bad vibes" circle.
During the fourth day of their tour, the Royal couple visited Bondi Beach in Australia, where Meghan talked to Charlotte Waverley, a local woman, about what pregnancy has been like for her.
"Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag," Waverly told Sky News. "She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn't sleep."
Given the time difference between the UK and Australia, it's not a surprise she might be going through some jet lag symptoms, but it's also common for pregnant people to have some changes in sleep pattern or difficulty sleeping.
Ellie Richardson, a midwife from St Mary’s Hospital, London, told Refinery29 UK earlier this year that this could be because of "conscious or subconscious worries" you might have about the next stage of your life. (And we all know anxiety can make it harder to sleep as it is.)
When it comes to sleeplessness, the Duchess of Sussex has the right idea — if you can't fall asleep, it can definitely help to get out of bed and do something relaxing (preferably, something that doesn't involve your phone).
Plus, physical activity — especially yoga — has been known to help people sleep. In a 2012 National Health Interview Survey, over 55% of participants who did yoga said that it helped them sleep, and over 85% said that yoga helped reduce stress.
It's only day four out of the Royal couple's surely busy 16-day tour, so here's hoping Meghan gets some sleep (or at the very least can lean on some old habits to keep herself feeling fresh).
