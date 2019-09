How To Survive Pregnancy Insomnia

It turns out that pregnancy insomnia is very common. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, it affects 78% of pregnant women, for a variety of reasons. I asked Ellie Richardson, a midwife from St Mary’s Hospital, London why women get insomnia during pregnancy. “It may well be your body preparing you for when the little one arrives,” Ellie said. “Good sleep ensures that our body is fully rested, which is especially important during pregnancy. Poor sleep in pregnancy is mainly due to conscious or subconscious worries about the next stage of your life, particularly towards the end of the pregnancy. This – on top of a growing bump causing discomfort and regular trips to the toilet – means that women often become restless during the night. It’s important to make sure you're resting during the day as much as possible to make up for this, because continuous lack of sleep along with extra causes of stress creates a higher risk of developing mental health issues, such as antenatal depression .”