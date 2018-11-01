7 Warming Lubricants You Need In Your Life

Even if you feel like you don't really need to use lubricant, it can still add a lot to your sex life, whether that's sex with a partner or solo sex. And if you're looking to indulge in some temperature play, warming lubricants can be a great place to start.
Warming lubricants can increase arousal by increasing blood flow, and for some, that can significantly up the ante on pleasure. Still, some people might just find them plain uncomfortable. If you're just getting started, you might want to pick one with a gentle warming sensation to ease yourself into it.
And if you just want to know whether or not they'll work for you, give it a shot with some of the best warming lubes we've rounded up ahead.