7 Tips For Mind-Blowing Sex When You’re Feeling Beyond Lazy

In my opinion, women can have it all — whatever they want to have, that is: a career, babies, no babies, friendships, marriage, polyamory in lieu of marriage, girls-only orgies, whatever. The one catch? When it comes to sex, when your schedule involves a 6:30 a.m. cycling class and concludes with 9 p.m. dinner reservations, finding the energy to have sex after a long day often seems harder than getting up after the third press of the snooze button.
You know the feeling: You’ve finally gotten home and flopped down on your bed, half-asleep, thinking “Yeah, I could have sex right now, but I don't feel like going all out." Throw in a scheduled Tinder date or live-in partner providing welcome-home kisses, and you may feel additional encouragement to find the energy to have sex when you're feeling lazy.
Of course, it’s totally fine to feel completely lazy and “ugh” about sex on a day you’ve sat around all day binge-watching Law and Order: SVU. Feeling too tired and worn out for vigorous, effortful sex isn’t simply for the over-scheduled. Plus, if you're just too tired for sex, period, then there's no reason to feel compelled to get it on – like I said, women can do whatever the hell they want.
However, if you want to get laid, but for whatever reason — whether it's a pizza-induced food coma or a hard day of hustling — you're feeling too exhausted to put much effort into it, we’ve got you covered. Here are seven tips to help you bone down and get off when staying put on the couch seems more appealing than anything that requires breaking a sweat.
