If you're just too tired for sex, period, then there's no reason to feel compelled to get it on. However, if you wantto get laid, butfor whatever reason you're feeling too exhausted to put much effort into it, we’ve got you covered. Here are seven tips to help you bone down and get off when staying put on the sofa seems more appealing than anything that requires breaking a sweat.The gap between what we learned in sex ed and what we're learning through sexual experience is big — way too big. So we're helping to connect those dots by talking about the realities of sex, from how it's done to how to make sure it's consensual, safe, healthy, and pleasurable all at once. Check out more here