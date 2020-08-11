In my opinion, women can have it all — or whatever they want to have, at least: a career, babies, no babies, friendships, marriage, polyamory, girls-only orgies, whatever. The one catch? When your schedule involves a 6:30 a.m. streaming workout and concludes with 9 p.m. Zoom happy hour, finding the energy to have sex can seem harder than getting up without pressing the snooze button.
Feeling too tired or worn out or just plain lazy for vigorous, effortful sex isn’t simply for the over-scheduled. It can happen after a long day of binging Selling Sunset, too. It can occur after a big meal on a holiday and, of course, it can happen on National Lazy Day.
If you're just too tired for sex, period, then there's no reason to feel compelled to get it on. However, if you want to get laid, but for whatever reason you're feeling too exhausted to put much effort into it, we’ve got you covered. Here are seven tips to help you bone down and get off when staying put on the sofa seems more appealing than anything that requires breaking a sweat.
The gap between what we learned in sex ed and what we're learning through sexual experience is big — way too big. So we're helping to connect those dots by talking about the realities of sex, from how it's done to how to make sure it's consensual, safe, healthy, and pleasurable all at once. Check out more here.
