7 Things I Learned At An All-Female Sex Party

On a chilly Saturday night in New York City, Skirt Club, "an underground community for girls who play with girls," threw a prohibition-themed play (read: sex) party to celebrate the anniversary of their founding. I went, came, and had the time of my life.
Geneviève LeJeune began Skirt Club in London in 2014, to fill a void she saw in the current play party scene as a bisexual woman. After attending co-ed play parties with her former partner, she faced roadblocks (or more literally, cockblocks) when trying to use the events to play with other women. "I felt that my bisexuality was very much a way for him to leverage his way to have threesomes,” says LeJeune. (#beenthere.)
Geneviève LeJeune began Skirt Club in London in 2014, to fill a void she saw in the current play party scene as a bisexual woman. After attending co-ed play parties with her former partner, she faced roadblocks (or more literally, cockblocks) when trying to use the events to play with other women. "I felt that my bisexuality was very much a way for him to leverage his way to have threesomes,” says LeJeune. (#beenthere.)
While there are indeed co-ed play parties focused on education and consent where people of all genders behave themselves, LeJeune wanted to create a members-only community where women could meet, experiment, and have sex with other women away from the eyes, hands, and erect genitals of men. Prior to attending the prohibition party, I had attended one other play party. It was co-ed, however thankfully within a community based on consent, so no one tried any funny business. Still, I only watched. This time around, I was excited about the opportunity to meet and play with other women, as, like LeJeune, that's my main interest in play parties in the first place, as a queer woman currently in a live-in relationship with a man.
I attended the party with a sidekick I’ll call Eva, my former lover and current friend. The drinks were prohibition themed, and the 60-or-so attendees were dressed in 1920s attire. The event was held at a private penthouse in the Lower East Side. There was a large hot tub with an incredible view of the city, several bedrooms with pristine white sheets, heated toilets, and an extra-large bed upstairs (more on that later). The lavish digs, themed drinks, and costumes were all quite intentional. “Women like to have soft furnishing, champagne, cocktails, a theme, a party, you know?” LeJeune says.
Ahead, I'll reveal a few of the things I learned at Skirt Club — and what to know if you'd like to attend an all-girls' sex party.